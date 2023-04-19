Asha Bhosle to be honoured with Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be felicitated with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award, the Mangeshkar family announced on Tuesday.

The family and the trust instituted the award in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar, who died on February 6, 2022, following multiple organ failure.

Bhosle, the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, will receive the recognition on April 24, the memorial day of their father and theatre-music veteran Deenanath Mangeshkar.