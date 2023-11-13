Ashutosh Gowariker-starrer survival drama 'Kaala Paani’ renewed for Season 2

Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh-starrer survival drama 'Kaala Paani’ has been renewed for its second season on Netflix.

‘Kaala Paani’ Season 1 featured Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Vikas Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Poornima Indrajith, among others.

Sameer Saxena, Executive Producer, Showrunner and Director of 'Kaala Paani' said: "Kaala Paani has been successful in triggering conversations around the choices we make collectively or as individuals and the larger impact it has in maintaining our ecological balance... As we gear up for Season 2 of 'Kaala Paani', we are thrilled to dive into the world once again and pick up the character journeys from where we left off.”