Audience applauds Navneet Malik's outstanding performance in Sajid Nadiadwala’s 'Heropanti 2'

Sharing his experience, the actor said, "It is a dream come true for me, to be sharing screen space with one of the leading actresses in the industry. Tara is a gem of a person and amazing to work with. Tiger is a really down-to-earth person, and it was great working with him. It was terrific to be on set working with everyone. Ahmed Sir, really helped me to make his vision of Inaya’s love interest come true. I am receiving a good response and I am thrilled about that. It was a humbling experience to work with the whole team, and I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to working on more projects”.