Audience applauds Navneet Malik's outstanding performance in Sajid Nadiadwala’s 'Heropanti 2'
Navneet has a web series and a Bollywood movie in the pipeline, for which the official announcement will be made soon
The power-packed action film franchise is back with Heropanti 2. The movie is receiving a great response from the audience, although the surprise package in the movie is the talented and handsome, Navneet Malik, who is playing a prominent role as Inaya's love interest in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2. He is getting a lot of appreciation from the audience.
Sharing his experience, the actor said, "It is a dream come true for me, to be sharing screen space with one of the leading actresses in the industry. Tara is a gem of a person and amazing to work with. Tiger is a really down-to-earth person, and it was great working with him. It was terrific to be on set working with everyone. Ahmed Sir, really helped me to make his vision of Inaya’s love interest come true. I am receiving a good response and I am thrilled about that. It was a humbling experience to work with the whole team, and I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to working on more projects”.
With his remarkable acting talent and undeniable screen presence, Navneet Malik will undoubtedly leave an indelible impact on our hearts. Navneet has already made the internet go crazy with his amazing looks and toned physique. Speaking about his acting career, the actor confessed that he is a civil engineer and that he fell into acting by chance. He first began his career as a model after auditioning for a few projects. He won the Elite Model Look 2014-15 and represented India internationally at the finale in China.
