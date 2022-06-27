Avrodh: The Siege Within Season 2: Death of a conspiracy

An unknown Pakistani has planned a three-pronged attack to hurt India. Twenty-five planes will be made to crash, fake notes circulated, and separatist groups equipped across the country. One thing is clear. The shrewdly hatched plan is not an in-your-face kind of ISI operation.

The mastermind prefers to hide from public view. He has support in the Pakistani establishment – and in India where somebody is following his instructions. Where is the origin of his activity? Who is his Indian agent? The local operator has to be identified soon. How to do it in a country of more than one billion people is a question that needs an answer.

That background, in short, gives rise to Avrodh: The Siege Within Season 2 that has started streaming on SonyLIV. The nine-episode-long web series is based on a chapter titled ‘Just Tell Me When to Begin Sir’ from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book, India’s Most Fearless 2.