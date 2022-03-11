'Baahubali' was a much bigger film, 'Radhe Shyam' is just a love story: Prabhas

What are your expectations from Radhe Shyam?

I want this love story to be a hit because if it works then I will be encouraged to again try something different. I know what the audience wants from me.

What’s that?

They want lots of action from me. Let me assure them that Radhe Shyam is a love thriller.

Could you explain?

Besides romance, there’s some action also. Yeah, I really hope this film is hit. Now I am in stress mode, I think (nervous laughter).

I want my fans to come see what I’ve done in Radhe Shyam. That’s the biggest reward I can get, bigger than any award.If I can make this film successful and if the audience likes it, that would be a big relief.

You play a diehard romantic in Radhe Shyam. Are you a romantic in real life?

I think I am a romantic (laughs). I think others who know me would be a better judge of whether I am a romantic or not. As far as Radhe Shyam is concerned, the director Radha Krishna Kumar designed the film as such that every frame creates romance.