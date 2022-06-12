Baby Doll podcast: Medium is the magic here

Remember the old days when everyone at home would gather in the living room or the verandah and you’d all sit together to listen to a drama on the radio? Well, that’s what actor Jaideep Ahlawat recalled, when he was recording for his latest project, an Audible podcast, Baby Doll. Except that he remembered sitting in a farm, as he intently listened to Vividh Bharati on the radio.

A revenge drama, written and directed by Pravesh Bhardwaj, Baby Doll tells the story of a sex worker (played by Richa Chadha) who decides to avenge the death of her friend, killed by the son of an underworld don (Jaideep Ahlawat).

Bhardwaj wanted to tell the story of a “supposedly meek woman, who takes on someone who is seemingly the most powerful person around”. With no support, no power, and no choice, she makes a decision that changes the lives of everyone around her.

Bhardwaj says, “For me, the story began when the protagonist is a victim of something unsavory, an accident, something she did not sign up for. From a victim, she becomes a survivor, then an aggresor, and by the end of the story, the knuckle-buster that she is, she goes on to hound the villain.”

The director laughs as he says that podcasts are the personal Cannes of the audience, because it’s “kaan wala cinema (cinema for the ears)”. Very different from the visual medium, Bhardwaj says that while listening to a podcast, the imagination and setting is totally in the hands of the audience, it can be whichever way they mould it to be.

But since there’s no visual to grab the attention of the audience, audio storytelling has to employ numerous other ways to do it. And it’s not just other audio mediums that are competition for podcasts, but a podcast has to fight with every other form of entertainment out there, as well as your surroundings to emerge as the centre of your attention.

Bhardwaj explains that the reason behind this is that people usually listen to podcasts either from the comfort of their homes, while travelling or while working, to distract themselves from the monotony of it all.