'Bachchhan Paandey' aka Akshay Kumar releases 'kidnaped' influencers as they gave him 1.5 billion views!
Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandes and Arshad Warsi travel to Delhi on a special 'Bachchhan Paandey' express train!
The promotional activities of Sajid Nadiadwala's eagerly awaited action comedy 'Bachchhan Paandey' are in full swing. Recently, Akshay Kumar aka Bachchhan Paandey kidnapped the influencers and now he is releasing them as they delivered 1.5 billion views for him.
After flagging off the 'Bachchhan Paandey Ki Sawari' - the truck ride to Delhi, Akshay Kumar recently flagged off a train ride to Delhi with the impressive branding and posters of the masala entertainer. Akshay is accompanied by the cast and crew of the movie including Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandes, Arshad Warsi, producer Warda Nadiadwala and the gorgeous actress Aroosa Khan (Saare Bolo Bewafa fame).
The film playing high on its promotions, 'Bachchhan Paandey' aka Akshay Kumar kidnapped the team of influencers on his train to Delhi, asking them for 1.5 billion views. As the journey has come to an end, the influencers have successfully delivered more than 1.5 billion views that have called for their release.
Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Holi, the team of 'Bachchhan Paandey' will be stationed in Delhi for the promotions of the movie.
Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ whose trailer opened to an overwhelming response, also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.
Get ready for 'Holi Pe Goli' as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on March 18, 2022!