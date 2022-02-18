'Bachchhan Paandey’s hugely problematic trailer

The trailer of the new Akshay Kumar starrer (his 7th or 8th release in 3 years) Bahchhan Paandey shows the actor in a wannabe Pushpa mode. The “hero” is a one-eyed outlaw and very proud of it, the glass eye and his chosen profession.

At one point in the noisy messy trailer (the colour palate is that of a child left to smear colours in a kindergarten classroom) he tells Kriti Sanon (an aspiring filmmaker who wants to make a bio-pic on the glass-eyed Pandey) and her sidekick Arshad Warsi a sob story about how he became a gangster because he didn’t have money to pay his father’s medical bills.

Before Sanon can react ‘Bachchhan’ Akshay Kumar bursts out laughing and admits he became what he is because he enjoys killing.