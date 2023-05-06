Backstreet Boys deliver 'larger than life' performance in Delhi-NCR

Long queues, a wait of several hours and the humid weather all felt worth it to the fans of Backstreet Boys as the popular American band wrapped the India leg of their DNA World Tour with a exhilarating performance in the Delhi-NCR region.

After a gig in Mumbai, the boy band kept their date with Delhi-NCR fans intact with a performance spanning two hours at the Airia Mall in Gurugram on Friday.

Fans from all age groups, including teenagers, those in their mid-20s and 30s, and even the elderly, gathered to witness the concert of the band that dominated the music scene with numerous global hits in the 1990s and early 2000s.