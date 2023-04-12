Balagam excavates the humour and pathos of death

Rating: ** ½

A death in the family triggers off a chain of reactions, some genuine, largely artificial. Writer-director, Venu Yeldandi tries to capture all the humour and hysteria, all the bickering and the playacting that are unleashed keeping in mind the solemnity of the occasion.

The trouble is the mood of exacerbated emotions, floods into the narration so torrentially it is hard to tell which of the two is more hysterical: the characters or the way they are projected into the tragic circumstance.

Everyone is hamming. So is that the chosen mood of the characters? Or are these simply bad actors giving bad performances making the characters look more melodramatic than they are meant to be?