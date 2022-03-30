Baseless rumour: No, Alia did not unfollow Rajamouli on Instagram
Those close to the actress informed that these reports are baseless and a look at her Instagram handle clearly indicates that Alia is following Rajamouli
The inconspicuous appearance of Alia Bhatt in SS Rajamouli 's film RRR led to speculations on social media that she has unfollowed the filmmaker on social media. But those close to the actress informed that these reports are baseless and a look at her Instagram handle clearly indicates that the actress has begun following him.
Whether Alia Bhatt has a good screen time or just a few minutes, she has already become the heroine of Rs 500 cr film and still counting so the actress did not worry about her role. She shouldered Gangubai and made the film cross the Rs 100cr till The Kashmir Files came and changed everything so Alia Bhatt is definitely one of the top actresses of Bollywood.
According to Duff & Phelps report, Alia Bhatt emerged as the most valued female celebrity in 2021. With a valuation of $68.1 million, Alia Bhatt moved up two ranks at the fourth slot.
All said and done, Rajamouli has failed to utilise both Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn and that will definitely make Hindi actors think twice before jumping to a big ticket project from South.
