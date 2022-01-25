'Batgirl' officially casts Ivory Aquino as first trans character in DC comics film

Actress Ivory Aquino has been cast in the feature film 'Batgirl' as Alysia Yeoh, the best friend of the titular superhero, Barbara Gordon played by Leslie Grace.



Both Aquino and Yeoh are transgender. It is for the first time that a live-action feature film adaptation of a DC Comics title will feature an openly trans character.



Yeoh first appeared in a 2011 issue of 'Batgirl' written by Gail Simone and penciled by Ardian Syaf.



News of Aquino's casting first leaked online in mid-January after Grace posted a photo seemingly from the set of the film to her Instagram story, tagging Aquino and captioning the shot (of two women crossing the street) with 'Barbara and Alysia', reports variety.com.