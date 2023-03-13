Best director Oscar category all male, yet again

The ratings speak volumes. Over the past decade, the Oscars have seen a steep downward trend. The 2021 ceremony drew an all-time low of 10.4 million US viewers. While last year's viewership numbers were slightly better, at around 15.4 million, one has to go back to 2014 to find the last time the show drew a US audience of more than 40 million. Rossman believes the Oscars are losing their mass audience because they are so obsessed with themselves.