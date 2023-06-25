Bhatt recalls his 'Arth' producer Kuljit Pal, who passed away on June 24

Producer Kuljit Pal, who passed away on June 24, produced three of Mahesh Bhatt’s films, including the game-changing Arth, also Aaj and Aashiana.

Recalling his long association with Kuljit, Bhatt says, “I used to call Kuljit , Kuli. He was a force of nature, overflowing with a generous heart. His presence lit up every room, and his infectious humour brought joy to all.”

It is Kuljit’s influence in his life that Bhatt recalls most vividly, “It’s the profound impact he had on my life that I treasure most. Without Kuli’s unwavering support, my masterpiece, Arth, may never have come to life. When the industry turned its back on me and my career seemed destined for failure, Kuli stood by my side as a pillar of strength. He believed in my vision when no one else did.”