'Bheemla Nayak' shoot to wrap up soon

Actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' are gearing up for its release soon. The makers, who are shooting for some final sequences, are to wrap up the shooting formalities in a couple of days.



It is reported that Pawan Kalyan, who participated in the shooting for a promotional song earlier, will wrap up the schedule by Wednesday.



The makers will apparently break the pumpkin (a ritual done by the movie-makers at the end of the movie's shooting) after the song picturisation. If the reports are to be believed, Pawan Kalyan has expressed his happiness over the output of the movie and has appreciated director Sagar K Chandra for his hard work.