Bhumi opens up about getting into the skin of her 'Badhaai Do' character

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is gearing up for her upcoming release 'Badhaai Do', has said that her character in the film is very different from her because she does not enjoy many of the privileges we take for granted.



Commenting on her character, a lesbian sports instructor who marries a gay cop (played by Rajkummar Rao), Pednekar said: "She is somebody whose life is very different from mine and that is not because of our sexual preferences, it is more about the choices one makes in life. I am somebody who has lived her life full of freedom. My character does not have that privilege."