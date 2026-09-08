Bhupen Hazarika: A voice born of Assam's soil

He was a voice that emerged from the soil of Assam and carved a niche for itself in the hearts of music lovers not only across the country but around the world. On his birth centenary today, 8 September, one thinks about his voice which held a unique sweetness. His songs reflected a concern for society and his style revealed a deep bond with his homeland. This was the voice of the legendary singer, composer and filmmaker Bhupen Hazarika. He was affectionately known as 'Sudhakantha'—an artist with a voice as sweet as nectar.

Born on 8 September 1926, in Tinsukia, Assam, Bhupen's love for music began at childhood when his mother Shantipriya introduced him to traditional Assamese music. This music eventually became his identity, and his voice began to reflect the culture, the soil and the lives of the common people of Assam.

He completed his early education in Guwahati and later studied Political Science at Banaras Hindu University. Subsequently, he had the opportunity to study at Columbia University in the United States. Despite living abroad, his roots remained firmly anchored to his homeland. Themes such as the common man, social equality and humanity frequently featured in his compositions.

The depth and impact of Bhupen's voice earned him a distinct identity. He received the title 'Sudhakantha' from the famous Assamese poet Ananda Chandra Barua—a name that perfectly suited his voice. His songs were not merely about melody and music; they embodied the voice of society. His music was deeply connected to the lives of the poor, the working class, the marginalsed, and the common man. This is why his popularity was not limited to mere entertainment. He viewed art as a responsibility towards society.

Through his songs, he inspired people to think and question. For him, music was not merely a means of earning a living; he regarded his art as a responsibility towards society. Understandably, he would get upset if his songs were remixed without permission as no one had the right to alter or dilute the social message embedded in them.

Yet, he was a person with a very tender heart. Once, after a performance during the Bihu festival, he spotted a local dhol player, exhausted after a long performance, sleeping beneath the stage. Bhupen-da stopped his car and personally drove the artist home. He believed that no artist is 'small' or 'big'; anyone who works hard for their art deserves respect.