Bhupinder Singh: The Popular Voice That Drawing Room Singers Were Drawn To

Whenever one thinks of the booming pain-lashed voice of Bhupinder Singh, one thinks of Gulzar and Khayyam, not always together, although once, in a Rajesh Khanna-Shabana Azmi starrer Thodisi Bewafaai, Bhupinder, Gulzar and Khayyam did come together for an underrated haunting melody Aaj bichde hain kal ka darr bhi nahin zindagi itni mukhtsar bhi hain hai. Today’s parting doesn’t bother you about tomorrow…life isn’t that short.

Indeed, life was not short for Bhupinder. He lived a long satisfying life in a world of music. He died there as well. He sang some of the most beautiful film songs in recent memory, many of them in Gulzar’s films.

I know that you're thinking about Beeti na bitayee raina in Gulzar’s Parichay and Naam ghum jayega in Kinara.

In all fairness, these were not Bhupinder’s songs although he did sing in them. They were Lata Mangeshkar’s songs. For vintage Bhupinder in Gulzar’s cinema, please turn to Koi nahin hai kahin in Kinara. It is a heartstopping R.D Burman composition where Bhupinder creates a momentous mood of isolation, desolation and despair.