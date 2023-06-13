BigHit Music announces digital single 'Take Two' to mark 10 year-anniversary of BTS

According to the agency, "Take Two" conveys BTS' appreciation towards ARMY, their fan group, "for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you".

"We sincerely express our gratitude to ARMY for making the 10th anniversary possible with your endless love for BTS, and we hope that 'Take Two' will become a precious 'Gift' from BTS to you all. We ask for your love and support for 'Take Two'," BigHit Music further said.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men, aged 18-28, are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members were allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.

The group, known for hit songs such as "Blood Sweat Tears", "Boy in Luv", "ON", and "Dynamite", announced their hiatus last June and the members hope to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.