Binge watch these films on Republic Day to celebrate the idea of India

Chak De! India: Like 83, there is a lot more in 2007's Chak De! India than just the struggle to win a sporting contest. The film is about casual sexism, the challenges faced by female players, the petty politics that can divide teams, the position of hockey in the sporting culture of India, bigotry and how we can achieve the unthinkable when we focus on what unites us rather than what divides us. Directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Aditya Chopra, this film in a way foreshadowed the grit and determination of our women hockey players at last year's Olympics and continues to remind us that the only way forward, is as a team that despite its diversity, plays as one.