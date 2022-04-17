Bollywood Baatein: Can’t Hollywood handle musicals?

What a relief to know that Steven Spielberg won’t be making another musical in his lifetime. ‘West Side Story’ is a completely unnecessary remake of Robert Wise’s 1961 ebullient musical feature film. There is nothing wise about Spielberg’s remake which is as flat as a pancake and as listless as an apple-pie left to wither in the sun.

The actors are an energetic lot, no doubt but nothing compared with what Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer brought to the screen in the original. Their replacements Ansel Elgort and Rachel Ziegler are zestful and zingy. But at best adequate substitutes. They create no magic whatsoever on screen. Why would anyone of Spielberg’s stature do this to himself ?

Some of the choreography that is original is exciting. Those adapted from the original are casualties of excessive freedom. None of the cast is anywhere close to echoing the unstoppable energy of the original.