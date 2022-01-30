Bollywood Baatein: Lata Mangeshkar’s milestone melodies

From the thousands of songs that Lata Mangeshkar has rendered to immortality there are some that she personally sees as career-defining game changers.

1. Dil mera toda... (Majboor, 1948): It was because of this hit song that Lataji’s journey as the singing supremo started. During an interview 30 years ago with me, Lataji had credited the Majboor composer Master Ghulam Haider with the kick-off credit for her career. Lataji had said, “When I came to Mumbai I worked for Master Vinayak. In 1947 Master Vinayak passed away. Ten days after his death a photographer who worked in his company took me to a music director Harishchandra Vade. There a junior-artiste supplier, a Pathan, heard me sing. He recommended me to Master Ghulam Haider who had just come from Pakistan.

"I really respected him for his music in Khazanchi, Shahid, Khandaan, etc. I went to meet him. This was 1947 and I was merely 18. I remember he was recording. He kept me waiting till evening. He finally called me to sing at around 5 pm. I sang one of his songs from the film Humayun. Then he asked me to sing one more song. I sang a Noorjehan number. Then he wanted to record my voice.

“During those days songs were recorded on film. There was no tape. He asked me who my guru was. When I told him it was Amanat Ali Khan sahab he said they were friends. Then Ghulam Haider played my voice to the very successful producer Shashadhar Mukherjee who said, ‘Yeh awaaz nahin chalegi, yeh awaaz bahot patli hai' (this voice won’t work, it’s too tinny). Shashadharji needed a playback voice for actress Kamini Kaushal. And he felt my voice didn’t match hers.

Master Ghulam Haider was livid. He ordered me to accompany him to the Bombay Talkies studio in Malad where Majboor was being shot. He was the music composer. He didn’t say anything to me. He just made me rehearse a song. Later when we recorded he said, ‘People will forget everyone including Noorjehan when they hear you.’