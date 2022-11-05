Bollywood has no place for Priyanka Chopra

The sad truth about Priyanka Chopra’s talent is, there are no takers for it in Bollywood. A hotshot producer-director who is said to be very close to Priyanka, when asked about the possibility of working with her replied, “Am I mad? She lives in LA now. She is of course ravishing. But she can’t have a long-distance career.”

As Priyanka Chopra’s career grew in Bollywood, she rapidly became ‘unsign-able’. The A-listers opted out. After a string of hits with Priyanka, Akshay Kumar couldn’t/wouldn’t work with her for reasons that we won’t go into here.

Salman Khan wouldn’t work with her because she refused to pander to his gargantuan ego. Even after the success of 'Don', Shah Rukh Khan wouln’t work with Priyanka because …well, he couldn’t. Aamir wouldn’t work with Priyanka because Salman and Shah Rukh wouldn’t.