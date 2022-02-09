Bollywood's 5 buddy love movies to look forward to in 2022!
For those who are fond of such films (who isn't?), 2022 is going to be one heck of a treat! Here are 5 movies to look our for in this space this year
With slapstick and adult comedy content available in abundance in the form of web-series and movies these days, one really longs for a feel-good watch to break the clutter. One such genre that helps you achieve just that is a 'buddy movie'. Easy-going, feel-good and snack-able content while also being deep in its own way is the beauty of this particular genre. For those who are fond of such films (who isn't?), 2022 is going to be one heck of a treat! Here are 5 movies to look our for in this space this year.
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Exploring the various facets of friendship, Excel entertainment's next, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles is all set to release this year as well. The theme of the film was introduced with these words: "Find your Friends and you won't need followers." And it will also touch upon reconnecting with the forgotten bits of life when it comes to human relationships. Well, all we can say is that we just can't wait for this one!
Homecoming
A youth centric musical film, set in the city of joy - Kolkata. This film revolves around a gang of college buddies who re-unite in their hometown after a long period of time to save their old theatre training school and academy from being demolished by the shackles of plot commercialization plans by the state. The film boasts an impressive star cast with Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal, Tushar Pandey, Plabita Borthakur and Soham Majumdar. It is directed by Soumyajit Majumdar and will exclusively stream on Sony Liv soon!
Jee Le Zaraa
Jee Le Zaraa is an upcoming movie bringing together Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt on the big screen for the fist time. the film is being directed by Farhan Akhtar, who quite literally gave birth to this genre with his cult-classic, Dil Chahata Hai back in 2001. Although we don't know much about the plot of this film, what we do know is that it is going to be film celebrating the friendship of three women in different stages of their lives. Well, that being said, we most definitely can't wait for this one!
The Intern
The story about how a 70-year old (played by Amitabh Bachchan) looking to get back into the corporate game, seizes the opportunity to become a senior intern at an online fashion site. He soon becomes popular with his younger co-workers, including his boss (played by Deepika Padukone) who also happens to be the founder of the company. The film explores his charm, wisdom and sense of humor help which eventually helps him develop a special bond and growing friendship with his boss. This movie is the official remake of 'The Intern' which released in 2015 and became an instant hit in the west. Well, we all hope to see the magic of 'Piku' being recreated over here!
Fukrey 3
Choocha and his 'Jugaadu' gang continue their quest for finding ways to earn fast and easy money with the nation's favourite buddy-comedy movie franchise, Fukrey. The first film in this series gained a cult status right after its release and looks like the makers have just been upping their game with respect to the trajectory of these characters and the overall story ever since. Shooting for the third part of this franchise has already begun and and the film is expected to release in the second half of this year. The film brings back the original star cast with Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi.
