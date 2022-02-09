Bollywood's 5 buddy love movies to look forward to in 2022!

With slapstick and adult comedy content available in abundance in the form of web-series and movies these days, one really longs for a feel-good watch to break the clutter. One such genre that helps you achieve just that is a 'buddy movie'. Easy-going, feel-good and snack-able content while also being deep in its own way is the beauty of this particular genre. For those who are fond of such films (who isn't?), 2022 is going to be one heck of a treat! Here are 5 movies to look our for in this space this year.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Exploring the various facets of friendship, Excel entertainment's next, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles is all set to release this year as well. The theme of the film was introduced with these words: "Find your Friends and you won't need followers." And it will also touch upon reconnecting with the forgotten bits of life when it comes to human relationships. Well, all we can say is that we just can't wait for this one!