Boman Irani reveals why he initially turned down 'Uunchai'

When director Sooraj R Barjatya thought of making a film post Covid, it was one about hope, happiness and how one should climb the various day-to-day Himalayas in our life. Thus, Rajshri Productions' Uunchai was born.

The first person who came to Sooraj's mind as the protagonist in this climb subject was Amitabh Bachchan.

“Amit ji really liked the thought behind the script that we all have our Everest inside us, strengthening us each day,” says Sooraj, who was elated when Amitabh Bachchan gave the nod for the film.

Next came Anupam Kher who has worked with Rajshri from Saaransh for almost four decades. Admitting that Rajshri is family, Anupam took in the task to bring in Boman Irani who was hesitant to take up any film post a recent personal tragedy where he lost his best friend.