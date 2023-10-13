BookMyShow survey reveals 90 per cent Indians prefer to watch movies on big screen

Big screen cinema magic is still thriving in India, says a new survey by ticketing platform BookMyShow, which spoke to moviegoers in 650 towns and cities across the country to understand their preferred entertainment mode.

The report, titled ‘The CineFiles’, was launched ahead of the National Cinema Day on Friday, when tickets will be priced at Rs 99 across theatres.

It revealed that 98 per cent of Indians believe "cinematic magic can only be brought alive on the big screen with a third of them attributing it to certain directors, themes, VFX amongst others".

"In fact, 90 per cent respondents’ usual go-to option for out-of-home experiences is catching the latest movie release in the theatre amongst other leisure activities such as shopping, live gigs, adventure outings and more, further reiterating that the big screen theatre experience continues to be a mainstay in the cultural fabric of India," the report said.