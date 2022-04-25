'Pushpa 2' halted; director wants script revised
The news from Hyderabad is that Pushpa 2 which was being shot at breakneck speed for an early release, has been halted, on the request of the director Sukumar
After the record-breaking success of the sequel to KGF, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has stopped short in its track.
My source reveals, “Pushpa 2 was planned on a much bigger scale than the first part. When the first part succeeded beyond all expectations, the budget was increased and the action sequences were improved. But now with KGF Chapter 2 breaking all records, Sukumar wants to up the ante much further.”
According to sources the Pushpa director wants the scale to be even more massive than planned. Shooting has been stopped for now. It is likely that the film’s leading man Allu Arjun will now begin shooting for another film while Pushpa 2 undergoes another scriptural and visual upscaling.
