'Bridgerton' Season 2 gets 193 million hours viewed in premiere weekend

The success of 'Bridgerton' Season 2 was expected, as Season 1 is resting comfortably at No. 1 on Netflix's list of most popular English-language shows, based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on the streaming service. The first season garnered 625.5 million hours viewed over that period after its December 25, 2020 premiere.



Following the second book from Julia Quinn's Regency-era romance novel series of the same name, Season 2 of Shonda Rhimes' 'Bridgerton' tells the romance story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love and tangled romantic relationship with sisters Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran).



The season switched the focus from Bridgerton's inaugural instalment, which focused on Anthony's younger sister Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and her courtship with the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).



While Season 2 still featured Daphne as a main character opposite her brother, Page's Duke Simon Bassett, now Daphne's husband and the father of her infant son, did not appear at all.



His absence from this batch of episodes had been announced almost a year before they launched, with it being noted Daphne and other characters would make mention of the Duke and what he was up to off screen.