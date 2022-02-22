Britney Spears signs publishing deal for her tell-all memoir

Pop icon Britney Spears has secured a publishing deal for her memoir, which will narrate her accounts of and commentary on her rise to fame, her music career and her relationship with her family and landmark events from her life with the publishing house Simon & Schuster.



Although the terms of the deal are still under wraps, an individual familiar with Spears told Variety that the deal is "record-breaking" in nature with the agreement estimated to worth as much as $15 million, as reported by Page Six.



As per 'Variety', Simon & Schuster reportedly emerged victorious after a bidding war involving multiple other publishers.