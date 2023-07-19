Bruce Lee: The kung fu legend's legacy lives on

Enter the dragon

He was born as Lee Jun-Fan in San Francisco in 1940 to Grace Ho and Lee Hoi-chuen, who was a famous Cantonese opera singer and film actor.

The future kung fu artist spent most of his childhood in Hong Kong where he was a child actor in several movies.

But soon it was clear that his interest was not limited to acting. He began boxing and dancing as a teenager and trained in Wing Chun, a form of conceptual kung fu, as a way of combining his graceful movements and love of fighting.

Aged 18, he moved to the United States for college, where he also taught martial arts and developed his own early form of mixed martial arts (MMA), Jeet Kune Do.