BTS member J-Hope to serve actively in Korean Army

The agency urged fans to refrain from visiting the site to prevent safety accidents caused by overcrowding.



Last month, the member said during a live broadcast on the same platform that the date for his enlistment was already fixed but did not provide details.



He will become the second member of BTS to enroll in the military, following the oldest member, Jin, who began his military service in December.



In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.



The 29-year-old released 'On The Street' featuring American rapper and producer J. Cole, on March 3. The solo track topped the iTunes Top Songs charts of 80 territories around the world and debuted at No. 60 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.