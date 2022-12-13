BTS member Jin bids adieu to fans as he joins military: It's curtain call time

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.



On Sunday evening, Jin had posted a selfie on Weverse, showing off his military haircut.



BigHit Music had earlier said that other members -- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.



The group, which debuted in 2013, is currently on a break as a unit with each of its members pursuing solo projects. They had announced their hiatus in June.



BTS hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.