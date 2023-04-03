BTS member Suga to release first solo album 'D-Day' on April 21

BTS member Suga is set to release his first official solo album 'D-DAY' on April 21, management agency BigHit Music has announced.



In a post shared on global fan forum Weverse on Sunday night, BigHit Music said 'D-DAY' marks the final chapter of a trilogy by the rapper's another moniker, Agust D, succeeding the previous mixtapes, 'Agust D' and 'D-2'.



"You can place your pre-order of the CD and Weverse Album through online and offline retailers starting Monday, April 3," the agency said in the statement.