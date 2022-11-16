BTS scores three 2023 Grammy nominations

BTS was nominated for best pop duo/group performance with 'Dynamite' (2020) and 'Butter' (2021). They are the only act to be nominated three years in a row in this category since it was introduced as part of a Grammy revamp of its category structure in 2011.



This category is home to both ongoing groups/duos and collaborations by solo artists. Looking strictly at ongoing groups and duos, Coldplay has had the most nods in the category (five), followed by Maroon 5 (four), BTS (three), and The Chainsmokers and Florence and the Machine (two each).



'My Universe' is the second collaboration by two groups to be nominated for best pop duo/group performance. Coldplay was also involved with the first, 'Something Just Like This', a 2017 collab with The Chainsmokers.