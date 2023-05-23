Cannes 2023: Highlights of the first days

Never have there been so many female directors in competition: seven of the 21 films were made by women, including newcomers and long-established auteurs.

But over the first few days of the 76th film festival on the Cote d'Azur, the focus was on veteran stars such as Harrison Ford, Johnny Depp and Michael Douglas. And fans thronged the red carpet on the first weekend of the festival when Leonardo DiCaprio made his appearance.