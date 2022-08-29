'Chakda Xpress' an eye-opener for me into world of women's cricket: Anushka Sharma

In the video message, Sharma said she is in the UK training hard for the movie, in which she plays Goswami.



"Hi, I am Anushka Sharma, currently training at a cricket ground in Leeds in the United Kingdom for a very special film, called 'Chakda Xpress'. I am playing a role inspired by the life and times of the legendary pacer and former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.



"I was absolutely blown away by the script, it was an eye-opener for me into the world of women's cricket as I am sure it will be for you all as well," the 34-year-old actor said.



Chakda Xpress traces Goswami's journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India .



Sharma said she is looking forward to the film's release.



"I am sorry I couldn't be there personally to present this film. But here we are so that we can bring you this soon. I am so excited for you all to watch this amazing story onscreen.



"Now, I have to run quite literally because I am at my practice session but I cannot wait to bring this film to you all on Netflix," she said.



"Chakda Xpress" is produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz.