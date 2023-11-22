Chennai police book actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his remark on Trisha
As per a media report, the National Commission for Women directed the police to book Khan under sections 354A and 509 IPC
Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who recently made derogatory remarks about Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan, has been booked by Chennai police over his comments.
As per a media report, the National Commission for Women directed the Thousand Lights All-Women Police to book Mansoor under sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.
The controversy erupted when Mansoor said: “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha (in Leo), I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule.”
Trisha responded to the comments through her social media and blasted the actor who has worked with her in Leo. Taking to X, she wrote a long note bashing Mansoor for his "distasteful remarks".
“A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste,” she wrote.
She went on: “He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”
Khan has also been criticised for his misogynistic and sexist comments by Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj, actor Chiranjeevi, and several others. On 21 November, the actor held a press conference in Chennai where he said he would not apologise for his comments, following which he was temporarily banned by film body Nadigar Sangam, saying the ban would be lifted only when Khan apologised.
Reacting to the ban, Khan claimed Nadigar Sangam had made a mistake, and hadn't asked him for his side of the story.
