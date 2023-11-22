Chennai police book actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his remark on Trisha

Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who recently made derogatory remarks about Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan, has been booked by Chennai police over his comments.

As per a media report, the National Commission for Women directed the Thousand Lights All-Women Police to book Mansoor under sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The controversy erupted when Mansoor said: “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha (in Leo), I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule.”