Chitrangda Singh, Sara Ali Khan & Vikrant Massey to shoot Pawan Kriplani's 'Gaslight' in Rajkot

After enthralling the audience with her delicately sensual portrayal of Mary in Bob Biswas, Chitrangda Singh is starting her year with a bang ready to begin shoot for her next film titled Gaslight.

Directed by Pawan Kriplani co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda is set to get the audiences swooning over her charms in the upcoming thriller produced by Ramesh Taurani under his TIPS Films label.