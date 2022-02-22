Choreographer Rahul Shetty on working with Tiger Shroff for his directorial song 'Poori Gal Baat'
'Poori Gal Baat' starring Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy is releasing on February 24
Ace Choreographer Rahul Shetty has choreographed for films like Race 3, the ABCD franchise, Baaghi 2, Housefull 4, DJ Bravo’s ‘The Chamiya song’ and all songs of Street Dancer 3D. He has worked with stars like Shahrukh Khan for Zero, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy and directed Shehnaaz Gill's 'Kurta Pajama' song. Rahul has even made the dancing legend, Prabhudeva move to his beats and also made it to the Guinness World Records last year.
Talking about how the whole idea of the song shaped up, choreographer and director Rahul says, "Tiger sir called me one day sharing that he has sung a Punjabi English song as his next single after Unbelievable and Casanova which were English tracks but this is straight up Punjabi track. So he was like I have worked really hard on it and I want you to choreograph this track and direct it too. As I have been working with Tiger for a long time now since his first single and have been associated with him for almost all of his performances and songs so I think this was a great project for both of us collaborating for a song because as a team we always focus on doing something different whenever we are together and work hard towards reaching our goals”
Sharing about their long association, Rahul continues, "I have been working with him since his first solo 'Aa Raha Hoon Mein Zindagi'. I think together we have grown so much in life, him being an actor and me being a Choreographer and director in our skills and craft that we are quite accustomed and comfortable with each other. We understand each other’s working style and at the same time we work equally hard on each and everything whether it's a film song, stage performance or any project and these common qualities have made us tight as professionals too."