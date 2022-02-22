Choreographer Rahul Shetty on working with Tiger Shroff for his directorial song 'Poori Gal Baat'

Talking about how the whole idea of the song shaped up, choreographer and director Rahul says, "Tiger sir called me one day sharing that he has sung a Punjabi English song as his next single after Unbelievable and Casanova which were English tracks but this is straight up Punjabi track. So he was like I have worked really hard on it and I want you to choreograph this track and direct it too. As I have been working with Tiger for a long time now since his first single and have been associated with him for almost all of his performances and songs so I think this was a great project for both of us collaborating for a song because as a team we always focus on doing something different whenever we are together and work hard towards reaching our goals”