Chrisann Pereira framed: Mumbai police arrests two men

Indian actress Chrisann Pereira was arrested two weeks ago in Sharjah, UAE, on drug trafficking charges and is currently locked up in Sharjah Central Jail, reports suggest.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch, meanwhile, has arrested two people on charges of framing Pereira in the case. The two people arrested in the case are said to have planted the drugs on her to get the actress imprisoned.

The accused identify as Anthony Paul, a resident of Borivali in Mumbai, and Rajesh Babhote alias Ravi, a resident of Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district.