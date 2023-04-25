Chrisann Pereira framed: Mumbai police arrests two men
Indian actress Chrisann Pereira was arrested two weeks ago in Sharjah, UAE, on drug trafficking charges and is currently locked up in Sharjah Central Jail, reports suggest.
The Mumbai Police Crime Branch, meanwhile, has arrested two people on charges of framing Pereira in the case. The two people arrested in the case are said to have planted the drugs on her to get the actress imprisoned.
The accused identify as Anthony Paul, a resident of Borivali in Mumbai, and Rajesh Babhote alias Ravi, a resident of Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district.
The 27-year-old Pereira has featured in famous Bollywood movies like Sadak 2 and Batla House. Her family, as per reports, said that they were not able to establish contact with her ever since she landed at Sharjah Airport and had no news of her for three days.
"We have been through emotional torture in the last two weeks. My sister is innocent and has been framed in a drug racket. The Indian consulate informed us after 72 hours that she’s been arrested and put in Sharjah Central Jail," Chrisann's brother Kevin told the Hindustan Times.
Earlier today, India Today reported the police have learnt that Paul masterminded the plan to frame Chrisann as an act of revenge against the actress's mother, Premila Pereira.
The report suggests that Paul's sisters stays in the same building where Chrisann's mother also resides. During the Covid-19 induced lockdown in 2020, Paul had gone to see his sister when Premila's pet dog barked at him and tried to pounce on him.
To save himself, Paul picked up a chair in a bid to hit the canine. Seeing this, Premila got angry and had insulted him in front of several other residents of the building. To take revenge for the incident, Paul hatched the plan to frame Chrisann in the case.