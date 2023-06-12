'Citadel' needs time to grow in the US, says Amazon Studios' head of drama series

Actor Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer spy drama "Citadel" "needs time to grow" in America, says Amazon Studios’ head of drama series Odetta Watkins on the show's performance in the US.

The show, made with a reported budget of USD 185 million, received mixed reviews and is yet to make it to the Nielsen's weekly streaming rankings in the US. It is, however, Prime Video's second most watched new original series outside the US.

Watkins, who was one of the speakers at the Banff World Media Festival in Alberta, Canada, said the show's strong performance in international markets is a victory from "a creative perspective".