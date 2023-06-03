Coldplay use renewable energy to make their gigs the greenest in the world

"But clearly there's still room for improvement. Now that we're into the second year of the tour, we've started to run the entire show (audio, lights, lasers etc) from an electric battery system that allows us to use 100 per cent renewable energy as efficiently as possible."



"We have been using electric vehicles and alternative fuels wherever we can, as well as reducing waste and plastic usage to a minimum. Thank you to all the brilliant people and creative minds who've helped us."



During the shows, fans help charge the batteries by riding power bikes and moving on kinetic dance floors.



