‘Come Fall in Love' is heartfelt & explores inclusivity: Shoba Narayan on Aditya Chopra’s Broadway debut

Aditya Chopra’s Broadway-bound musical 'Come Fall In Love' is trying to tell an important and a relevant thing in today’s times. The show is about the need for cultural unification in a growingly divisive and toxic world. It is about the celebration of inclusivity and diversity in a world that’s getting polarised by the minute. It is about the celebration of love and how it can unify people, cultures and break down all barriers.

'Come Fall In Love' has many firsts for India and Indians. For the first time, an Indian director, Aditya Chopra, debuts on Broadway. It is also the first Bollywood musical set to be on Broadway. It has Vishal and Sheykhar debuting too as composers. Shruti Merchant will do her first Broadway musical as Associate Choreographer. The show champions diversity and every department from cast to technicians is a beautiful confluence of East and West as Indian and South Asian representation is at the heart of this show.

The diverse cast and technicians speak about how Come Fall in Love champions cultural unification in today’s times. The musical also has 18 original English songs to treat audiences with and the makers reveal that they also have a beautiful song ‘Love In Every Colour’ that celebrates the theme of inclusivity through the show.

Vishal & Sheykhar says, “We are extremely proud that one of the most-loved Indian films, DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge), is being adapted into the musical ‘Come Fall In Love’ at The Old Globe San Diego, with all our sights firmly set on Broadway. This is the first time an Indian film is being adapted for Broadway by the original filmmaker himself. This is therefore, also the first time India, our culture, our music, our dance and our wonderful open-heartedness is being represented to the world in this form, for and by creators and artists from India, along with celebrated veterans of Broadway Musical Theatre.”

They add, “We, along with all the other South Asians in the cast and crew, are thrilled to be making such an illustrious debut, first at The Old Globe and then on Broadway. It is a true collaboration of two worlds, of two cultures, as equals. We are celebrating love, inclusivity and equality through every moment of this show, and we know that everyone who watches it will feel that way too.”

They further add, “There are 18 original, brand new English songs including our personal favourite ‘Love in Every Colour’ that is representative of the world that we aspire to live in, a world that celebrates diversity unabashedly. We hope to spread love and joy through our show, and to touch the hearts of everyone who loves a truly joyous Broadway musical.”