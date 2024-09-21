Comedy is becoming increasingly difficult, we have our filters now: Sunil Grover

Comedian Sunil Grover says performing comedy has become more challenging over time as comedians now have to be more mindful about what jokes are appropriate in the current cultural and social climate.

The situation the comedians face today, according to Grover, is akin to a video game where as the player progresses, they face more hurdles in their quest.

“Comedy is slowly becoming like a video game. When we would play Mario game, the first few stages would be easy and then there would be difficult stages.

"Similarly, comedy is becoming increasingly difficult to do. There are more challenges because we can’t say this thing or that thing because it might hurt someone or the other. So, we have our filters,” Grover told PTI in an interview.

Grover, who previously worked on TV shows like “Comedy Nights with Kapil” and “The Kapil Sharma Show", gained popularity for playing the characters of Gutthi, Dr Mashhoor Gulati and Rinku Devi.

Despite the challenges, the 47-year-old actor said he is glad to have garnered a diverse fan base, who come to watch his comedy acts.

"There’s nothing bigger and more satisfying than a live audience watching you. When we travel, all kinds of people compliment us saying during tough times, we made them laugh," said the actor, also known for starring in movies such as “Jawan”, “Bharat”, “Gabbar is Back” and “Pataakha”.

He recalled a moment from January 2022 when he was admitted to a hospital to undergo a heart surgery.

"When I was in hospital, people in four adjacent rooms were watching comedy shows because the doctor had advised them to do so. It's so beautiful. We want to do our best and we intend to make people laugh, and nothing else. We do it with all our heart,” he added.