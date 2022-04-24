Creative freedom and trust: What went into making Dasvi’s music

Music composer duo Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya, who recently worked on Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi’s music, feel that the film’s narrative offered a wide scope for different kinds of music to be created.

Says Sanghvi, “The music was not just a background score, but there were so many montage like sequences that were completely driven by it, and in a way, the music dominated a part of the narrative.” Saraiya adds that they’ve used a lot of Haryanvi lyrics in the film to give a touch of the local language, but also Bollywood-ised it for the mainstream.

What the duo liked more was how they were given complete freedom to venture into different genres and try different kinds of songs. Sanghvi and Saraiya credit the director Tushar Jalota and producer Dinesh Vijan for giving them artistic freedom throughout the process, for making it easy to communicate and bounce off ideas, and for the trust they put in the composer duo.

For Jalota, Sanghvi is nothing but full of praises. He says, “Working with Tushar was a good experience. He's a very meticulous person. He writes down anything that comes to his head. He doesn't miss anything and communicates very well. He'll also have some references to play so that he's never speaking in thin air. At the same time, he is open when you tell him that you want to do things differently.”