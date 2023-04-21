'Dancing On The Grave' will leave you stunned and shaken

Dancing On The Grave (Amazon Original), 4 Episode-Docuseries

Rating: **** ½

After sitting riveted through the four episodes of this true-crime series, my first thought was: Could this be true, can any man be so cruel to any human being, let alone his wife, a wife who left everything, wealth, fame, family, children to be a wife to a low-life self-designated mind-twisted Swami?

As one of the victims, Shakereh Khaleeli’s close friends says towards the end, how could she?

More crucially, how could he? To so brutally murder a woman requires a level of heartlessness that normal people wouldn’t understand.