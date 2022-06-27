Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among four of Asia’s richest celebrity couples this year

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently voted as the most powerful couple in Bollywood, according to a survey by the Indian Institute of Human Brands. The “DeepVeer” brand, as fans call them, is favoured for being the most fun loving, charming and different and their total earnings have catapulted them to be among four of Asia’s richest celebrity power couples this year, according to the prestigious South China Morning Post that did a thorough research on celebrity couples across the vast continent.

The other three power couples to be in this list are Hong Kong’s acting stalwarts Tony Leung and Carina Lau, South Korean superstars Rain and Kim Tae-hee and Singapore’s Fann Wong and Christopher Lee.