Deepika Padukone to join galaxy of global stars at BAFTAs tonight

Half an hour after midnight tonight (IST), curtains go up on the BAFTAs, the much-anticipated British Academy of Film and Television Awards, with Prince William being the guest of honour and Deepika Padukone one of the presenters. The glittering evening is being beamed live by Lionsgate Play for Indian audiences from 12.30 am onward.

As the world of showbiz prepares for the BAFTAs, which may not be up there with the Oscars, but are nonetheless counted among the world's top four film awards, here's a curtain-raiser to bring you up to date on the event.

The race this year is between British-born Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which has 13 nominations, including best film, best actor (Cillian Murphy) and best supporting actress (Emily Blunt), and Yorgos Lanthimos' brilliantly original Poor Things, which received 11 nods. Emma Stone is a frontrunner in the best actress race.

Nolan, according to BBC.com, is favourite to pick up best director. "Hard to believe given his back catalogue — which includes Dunkirk, Inception and The Dark Knight Rises — but this will be his first BAFTA win if he triumphs at the weekend," its report says.

If, as widely expected, Robert Downey Jr picks up the award for best supporting actor, it will be his second BAFTA win, a whopping 31 years after his best actor win for Chaplin in 1993, BBC.com reports.