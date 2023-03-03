Deepika Padukone to present award at Oscars 2023

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will presenting an award at the upcoming Oscars 2023, where India is nominated in three categories -- Original Song, Documentary Feature and Documentary Short.

Deepika shared the news on her social media handle on Thursday night.

She will be joining the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Glenn Close, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed and Melissa McCarthy among others.