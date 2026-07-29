Delhi HC directs removal of ‘Kala Hiran’ teaser on Salman Khan’s plea
The actor challenged its content, alleging infringement of his personality rights and damage to his reputation
The Delhi High Court has directed the removal of the teaser and promotional material of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legal, a film allegedly based on actor Salman Khan, from online platforms after the actor challenged its content, alleging infringement of his personality rights and damage to his reputation.
Justice Jyoti Singh, while passing an interim order on 27 July on Khan’s plea, restrained the filmmakers from uploading, sharing, hosting, publicising or disseminating the teaser and related posts across social media platforms, OTT platforms, television and print media.
The court directed the makers to remove the existing content within 24 hours. It also ordered platforms including X, Meta Platforms Inc. and Google LLC to take down the URLs if the uploaders failed to comply within the stipulated time.
Observing that personality rights protect an individual’s identity, reputation and public persona, the court said filmmakers cannot use Khan’s name, mannerisms or distinctive traits for commercial gain without his consent.
“Plaintiff has the right to determine the manner in which his persona is commercially exploited,” the court said, adding that unauthorised use of an individual’s identity along with content that harms reputation cannot be permitted.
The court noted that the teaser allegedly refers to incidents and characters connected to the ongoing legal proceedings in the blackbuck poaching case and appears to suggest intimidation of witnesses and investigative agencies. Such portrayal, the judge observed, could “irreparably and gravely damage” the actor’s goodwill built over years.
“In my view, prima facie, the cumulative narrative from the impugned teaser and the posts is that proposed defendants have launched a promotional campaign/strategy to commercially exploit plaintiff's personality rights and public persona, without his consent or authorisation,” the court observed.
Khan had argued that the teaser portrays a dramatised trial of a superstar accused of killing a blackbuck, with the central character bearing similarities to him and being described as “this Dabangg”. His counsel claimed that the promotional campaign linked the actor with the underworld and international terrorist organisations while suggesting a conspiracy around the film.
The actor also pointed out that the film’s poster and teaser allegedly feature elements closely associated with him, including his trademark bracelet and appearance, and argued that these were being used to attract viewers.
“The character depicted has an uncanny resemblance to the plaintiff and is clearly seen wearing a bracelet, which is immediately and promptly identifiable with the plaintiff and no one else,” Khan’s plea stated.
The actor further alleged that the portrayal was defamatory, pointing out that while he had been acquitted of offences under the Arms Act by a Rajasthan court, the character shown in the poster was holding a gun.
The film’s makers, however, defended the project, arguing that Khan cannot claim ownership over criminal cases, court proceedings, media reports or public events merely because they involve him. Filmmaker Amit Jani told the court that the movie was not a biopic and did not amount to unlawful exploitation of Khan’s personality rights.
The makers argued that there was no false endorsement, impersonation or commercial misuse of Khan’s identity.
Responding to their claims, Khan said he was not seeking control over public events or historical discussions but was objecting to the unauthorised use of his identity and recognisable attributes to commercially promote the film.
The actor’s latest plea is part of his broader legal effort to protect his personality rights and prevent unauthorised use of his name, image, likeness and persona by commercial entities.
The high court’s interim order will remain subject to the final outcome of Khan’s application.
With PTI inputs