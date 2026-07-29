Delhi HC directs removal of ‘Kala Hiran’ teaser on Salman Khan’s plea

The Delhi High Court has directed the removal of the teaser and promotional material of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legal, a film allegedly based on actor Salman Khan, from online platforms after the actor challenged its content, alleging infringement of his personality rights and damage to his reputation.

Justice Jyoti Singh, while passing an interim order on 27 July on Khan’s plea, restrained the filmmakers from uploading, sharing, hosting, publicising or disseminating the teaser and related posts across social media platforms, OTT platforms, television and print media.

The court directed the makers to remove the existing content within 24 hours. It also ordered platforms including X, Meta Platforms Inc. and Google LLC to take down the URLs if the uploaders failed to comply within the stipulated time.

Observing that personality rights protect an individual’s identity, reputation and public persona, the court said filmmakers cannot use Khan’s name, mannerisms or distinctive traits for commercial gain without his consent.

“Plaintiff has the right to determine the manner in which his persona is commercially exploited,” the court said, adding that unauthorised use of an individual’s identity along with content that harms reputation cannot be permitted.

The court noted that the teaser allegedly refers to incidents and characters connected to the ongoing legal proceedings in the blackbuck poaching case and appears to suggest intimidation of witnesses and investigative agencies. Such portrayal, the judge observed, could “irreparably and gravely damage” the actor’s goodwill built over years.